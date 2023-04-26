Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NMFC. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 88,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 401,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at New Mountain Finance

In other news, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,820,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,814,794.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,820,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,814,794.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Ogens acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $62,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 135,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,848.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 324,600 shares of company stock worth $3,820,280. 10.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Mountain Finance Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered New Mountain Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

NASDAQ NMFC traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 24,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.42 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

Featured Stories

