Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises 0.9% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,729.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 131,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after buying an additional 124,609 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 236,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,352,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DUK traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.32. 361,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,981. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.81. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $114.89. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

