Retirement Systems of Alabama Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,550,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,634,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.8% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of Meta Platforms at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.73. 7,018,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,245,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $546.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,255 shares of company stock worth $12,435,622. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. HSBC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

