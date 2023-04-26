Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 18,524 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,399,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,524 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of Charles Schwab worth $116,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.52. 2,630,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,765,988. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $90.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

