Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,989 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $66,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.49. 3,690,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,474,579. The company has a market cap of $150.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

