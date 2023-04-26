Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $84,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE DE traded down $6.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $372.93. 316,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,821. The company has a 50 day moving average of $401.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

