Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $60.36 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,023 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $60,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,430 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.52.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,546. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.76. 1,190,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

