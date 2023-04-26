Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $53.09 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of Emerson Electric worth $53,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

NYSE EMR traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.24. 485,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,640. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

