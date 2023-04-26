Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,585,836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 112,201 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Oracle were worth $129,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,450,495,000 after acquiring an additional 121,666 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,230,000 after acquiring an additional 434,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 5.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $449,662,000 after acquiring an additional 402,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $93.83. 1,046,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,072,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.06. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $96.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

