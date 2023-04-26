Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,229,640 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 7,343 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $70,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,854,913 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $106,082,000 after purchasing an additional 764,114 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 315,243 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $18,029,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.58. The stock had a trading volume of 262,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,181. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $84.45.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

