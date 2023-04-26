Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 2,616 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tesla were worth $154,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.12. 46,583,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,105,234. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $318.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $488.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

