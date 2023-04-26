Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Equitable (EQH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Equitable (NYSE: EQH):

4/12/2023 – Equitable had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2023 – Equitable had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $28.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Equitable had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Equitable had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Equitable Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:EQH traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,626. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Get Equitable Holdings Inc alerts:

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The business’s revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robin M. Raju acquired 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 29.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Equitable by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.