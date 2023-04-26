Research Analysts Set Expectations for Corning Incorporated’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Corning Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

GLW stock opened at $32.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

