Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Embraer S.A.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Embraer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Embraer’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.81) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Embraer in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Embraer from $11.75 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Embraer Stock Performance

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Embraer has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 0.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Embraer during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Embraer during the first quarter worth $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Embraer by 241.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Embraer during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Embraer during the first quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

