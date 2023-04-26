Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 25th (ABEV, ABUS, AJX, AWK, BHP, BOX, CDNS, CHK, FCCO, GBDC)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 25th:
Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
BOX (NYSE:BOX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
