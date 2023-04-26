Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Receives $186.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on RRX. Barclays upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:RRX opened at $127.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $162.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 19.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 23.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 11.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

