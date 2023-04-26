Reef Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, Reef has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Reef has a total market cap of $61.30 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

REEF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 22,757,916,588 coins. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official website is reef.io. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef (REEF) is a blockchain-based platform that simplifies DeFi by providing users with a cross-chain liquidity aggregator and yield engine. Created by Denko Mancheski and his team of developers, Reef offers users access to liquidity from various sources across multiple blockchains. It provides easy access to DeFi protocols, including lending, borrowing, staking, and trading, all in one place. Users can pay for transaction fees with REEF, which also allows them to earn rewards through yield farming and liquidity provision. As a governance token, REEF gives holders the power to vote on upgrades and changes to the platform.”

