ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $12,401.12 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 44.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.43 or 0.00312972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00011971 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00018926 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000671 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

