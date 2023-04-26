Red Cedar Capital LLC Purchases 397 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.2% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,818,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 106,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $31.86. 7,043,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,590,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.