Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $879,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.97.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.63. 2,875,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,610,465. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

See Also

