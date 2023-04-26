Raymond James Cuts Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Price Target to $66.00

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $74.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.44. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $54.79 and a 1-year high of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 36.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $38,703.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,300 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $38,703.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,351 shares of company stock worth $514,609. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Featured Articles

