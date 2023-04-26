Ramaco Resources (METC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Ramaco Resources to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $135.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 41.82% and a net margin of 20.51%. On average, analysts expect Ramaco Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.10. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $18.24.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of METC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 807,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 103.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 36,707 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 87.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Featured Articles

