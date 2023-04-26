RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
RDCM stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.91 million, a P/E ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $12.90.
RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
