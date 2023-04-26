RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

RDCM stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.91 million, a P/E ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in RADCOM by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after acquiring an additional 360,816 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in RADCOM by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 623,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 45,223 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in RADCOM by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 492,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 65,548 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

