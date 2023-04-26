Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics makes up 1.4% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned approximately 0.16% of Quest Diagnostics worth $28,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.22. 633,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.29. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.56.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.