QUASA Hits One Day Volume of $536.65 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. QUASA has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $536.65 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007998 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00028271 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019894 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018825 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001242 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,333.40 or 0.99961840 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000112 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00175508 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

