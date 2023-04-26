Quantum (QUA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.42

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $560.22 and approximately $4.42 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00027326 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019966 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018537 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001198 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,249.53 or 1.00046760 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars.

