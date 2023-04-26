Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 49,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 177,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $101.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.54.
Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
