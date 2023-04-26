Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 49,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 177,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Quantum Trading Down 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $101.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.54.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Quantum

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quantum by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,646,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,598 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quantum by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,912,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 803,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quantum by 40.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,156 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Quantum by 36.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,364,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 364,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quantum by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 58,065 shares in the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.