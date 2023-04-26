Quantstamp Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $12.23 million and $339,215.39 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

