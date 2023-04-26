Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 112.4% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.98. 299,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,295. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.33 and a 52-week high of $169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.09 and its 200-day moving average is $150.35.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.09.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

