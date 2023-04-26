QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Stock Price Down 20%

Shares of QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC – Get Rating) traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. 109,941 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 43,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

QMC Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of C$15.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.47.

QMC Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, platinum, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Irgon Lithium Mine property that consists of 22 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 11,325 acres located in Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QMC Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QMC Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.