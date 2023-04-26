Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for QUALCOMM Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QUALCOMM in a report released on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the wireless technology company will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.13. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $7.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.54.

QCOM opened at $114.05 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.