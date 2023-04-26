Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Salesforce, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Salesforce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now forecasts that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $190.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $190.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 908.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $200.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.56 and a 200 day moving average of $161.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,581 shares of company stock valued at $9,125,096 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $216,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

