Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Raised by Analyst

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Wednesday, April 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CP. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$130.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$109.64.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$108.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$104.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$103.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$86.42 and a 52 week high of C$111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.45 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Railway

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.31, for a total transaction of C$278,934.48. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

