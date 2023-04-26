Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Columbia Sportswear Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

COLM has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Shares of COLM opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 24.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 34,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 911,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,259,000 after purchasing an additional 27,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $1,227,000. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

