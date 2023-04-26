Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flowserve in a report issued on Sunday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Flowserve alerts:

FLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.56.

Flowserve Trading Down 1.7 %

FLS stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.75. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.