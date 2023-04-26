Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $6.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.31. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $25.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2024 earnings at $25.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.53 EPS.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $541.86 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $553.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $527.08 and a 200-day moving average of $482.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
