Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Saratoga Investment Corp. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saratoga Investment in a report released on Monday, April 24th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Saratoga Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

SAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

Shares of SAR opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $289.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 235.90%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

