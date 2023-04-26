Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report released on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Raytheon Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $101.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $147.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

