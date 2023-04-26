PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($3.54) Per Share (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.54) for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.71) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $55.70.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,587,000. RTW Investments LP raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,153,000 after purchasing an additional 575,273 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after purchasing an additional 496,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,419,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,202,009.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,202,009.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,080.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $331,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,002 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,168. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PTC Therapeutics



PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Further Reading

