ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Bought by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 408,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,366 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ makes up about 4.4% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,723,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,320,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

PSQ stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,530,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,060,846. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $15.63.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

