ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Up to $16.42

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.42, but opened at $17.73. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 3,938,258 shares traded.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 8.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 36,809.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 80,980 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,581,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,856,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

