Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Raised by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 336,358.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 161,452 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 3.0% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $18,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Prologis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.4% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Prologis by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.63. The company had a trading volume of 686,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,371. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $173.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $110.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

