Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,924,652,000 after acquiring an additional 432,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,587,402,000 after acquiring an additional 710,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Prologis by 27.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,056,000 after acquiring an additional 999,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,964,000 after acquiring an additional 232,619 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.90 and a 200-day moving average of $118.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $173.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

