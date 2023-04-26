Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Raised to $170.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.69.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $156.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $163.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.53. The company has a market cap of $368.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,310 shares of company stock valued at $7,753,726. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

