Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Up to $4.61

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $4.80. Procaps Group shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 1,735 shares.

Procaps Group Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procaps Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Procaps Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procaps Group in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Procaps Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Procaps Group Company Profile

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

