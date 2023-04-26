Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 96 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 26,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,766,586,250,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded down $15.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $459.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,828. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $480.09 and its 200-day moving average is $472.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $116.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.44 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on LMT shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.