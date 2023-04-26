Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 336 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.4% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,061,000 after purchasing an additional 434,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GLD traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.51. 5,939,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,703,288. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $190.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

