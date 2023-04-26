Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 118 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after buying an additional 278,124 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,757,000 after purchasing an additional 262,314 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 241.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 293,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 122.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 22.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 870,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,798,000 after purchasing an additional 161,996 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PKG stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,662. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $165.72.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.38.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

