Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $926,000 Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 44.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Republic Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Several research firms have issued reports on RSG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.82.

NYSE RSG traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,992. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.07. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

