Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after buying an additional 106,822 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,359,000 after acquiring an additional 40,655 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after purchasing an additional 269,907 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.39. 211,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,833. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 54.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MMP. Raymond James downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.